Saudi educationist made IIU pro-VC

Islamabad: President Arif Alvi has appointed Saudi educationist Dr Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri as the pro-chancellor of the International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad.

Dr Al-Amri has been the president of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh since March 2019. In a Twitter post, he said, “May Allah Almighty help me to serve this prestigious university.”

Dr Al-Amri has held numerous positions at King Saud University in Riyadh. He served as the KSU’s vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research, chairman of the public administration department, dean of faculty and staff, and dean of the business administration college. He began his academic career at the KSU as a teaching assistant.