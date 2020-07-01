CM Murad Ali Shah announces promotion of policeman martyred in PSX attack

Sindh’s chief minister has announced that the police sub-inspector who was martyred while foiling Monday’s terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will be promoted, his family will be compensated with Rs10 million and two jobs, while his salary will continue to be disbursed until superannuation.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has also announced that the families of the three security guards who sacrificed their lives in the incident will be compensated with Rs5 million each and a job for one member from each family in the police force.

Addressing a special ceremony at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday to pay tribute to the martyrs and the injured of the terrorist attack, Shah urged the PSX and the bank whose security guards lost their lives to match the compensation announced by him.

He also urged the police chief to ensure a job for a family member of each of the security guards in his department even if they are unfit for uniform service, saying that they should be accommodated in a clerical or any other capacity.

Moreover, the chief executive announced financial assistance of Rs500,000 for the seven policemen who had suffered injuries during their fight with the terrorists responsible for the attack on the PSX.

He said that had the attack been successful, it could have caused Pakistan losses worse than what the US had suffered after the attack on the World Trade Centre that was orchestrated by Osama bin Laden. “Credit goes to the Sindh government, which made recruitments in the police force purely on merit, otherwise this bravery and timely action against the terrorists might have not taken place.”

Shah said the terrorists who attacked the PSX had come from another province. “I have already issued the necessary directives to the law enforcement agencies in the law and order meeting I had chaired on Monday. We have decided to strengthen the PSX’s security.” He lauded the bravery of the police official who had killed the terrorists at the front gate of the PSX. “The timely action by the police and the Rangers is the manifestation of their confidence in the government, which has been taking their proper care.”

Media talk

Replying to a question, the CM said the Sindh government was collecting withholding tax on behalf of the federal government. “If the Centre wants us to collect any tax, they would have to formally request the provincial government, following which a decision would be taken in consultation with our cabinet.”

He said that the provincial government is willing to serve the federal government; however, this service is subject to it being within the ambit of the constitution of the country.

In response to another query, he said that the unilateral deduction of withholding tax on vehicles by the federal government was unconstitutional. “Despite our repeated requests and letters, the deducted amount has not been returned to us yet.”

Talking on the subject of the salary structure of the Sindh police, the chief executive said that it was much better than that of the police forces of the other provinces.

Replying to a question about the COVID-19 lockdown, he said his government could not impose it unilaterally. “Now Eidul Azha is approaching, and on this Eid the virus might take a new turn and become more serious.”

He lamented that if this kind of approach and attitude continues, the virus would not die down in Pakistan even if it is eliminated in the rest of the world. He prayed for God to give Pakistan competent rulers who have the ability to take the right decisions.

Certificates

Earlier, the CM, the information minister, the provincial police chief and other senior police officers offered Dua at the memoir built at the CPO to keep the memories alive of the brave police officials who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Shah awarded certificates of gallantry to the family members of the martyrs and the injured of the PSX attack. He awarded the certificates in the names of Shaheed Inspector Shahid, Shaheed Guard Iftikhar, Shaheed Guard Hassan and Shaheed Guard Khawar Yar.

The sons of the martyrs received the certificates. The CM saluted the gallantry of the policemen and security guards. He said his government would not abandon the martyrs’ families and would look after them properly. He also distributed certificates among the Rapid Response Force policemen who participated in the operation against the terrorists at the PSX.

Shah said the police are not only fighting against terrorists but some of them have also been infected with the novel coronavirus while performing their duties. “I am proud of you all. You are our heroes.”

In his welcome address, police chief Mushtaq Mahar had said that the arrival of the CM at the CPO to meet the families of the martyred policeman and security guards had been encouraging for them as well as the entire police force.