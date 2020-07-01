Dr Ahmed appointed IIU pro-VC

Islamabad : President Arif Alvi has appointed Saudi educationist Dr Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri as the pro-chancellor of the International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad.

Dr Al-Amri has been the president of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh since March 2019. He thanked the president, who is the IIU chancellor, for the appointment.

In a Twitter post, he said, “May Allah Almighty help me to serve this prestigious university.” Dr Al-Amri has held numerous positions at King Saud University in Riyadh. He served as the KSU’s vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research, chairman of the public administration department, dean of faculty and staff, and dean of the business administration college.

He began his academic career at the KSU as a teaching assistant in its public administration department from 1985 to 1986, before becoming an assistant professor and then associate professor in the same department from 1993 to 1998 and 1998 to 2004, and professor of organizational behavior and human resources from 2004.

He was an adviser at the Ministry of Higher Education from 2002 to 2005, and at King Fahd Medical City from 2004 to 2007.