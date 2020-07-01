One death, 209 new cases of corona from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed one life in last 24 hours here in Islamabad Capital Territory taking death toll from federal capital to 128 while no death due to the disease was reported from Rawalpindi district in last 48 hours.

It is important that the virus has claimed as many as 20 lives in the federal capital in last one week while only two patients died of the disease in Rawalpindi district in last seven days. To date, a total of 243 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi continued to show downward trend as in last 24 hours, 209 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from the region taking tally to 17,991 of which 371 have lost their lives while 10,063 have recovered from the illness.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 7,557 active cases of COVID-19 in the twin cities of which around 750 were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the region. In last 24 hours, as many as 387 confirmed patients have recovered from the disease in the twin cities. In last 24 hours, only 132 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 12,775, of which 7,261 patients have so far recovered while 128 have lost their lives.

On Tuesday, there were 5,386 active cases of coronavirus illness in the ICT according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre. In Rawalpindi district, as many as 77 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,216 of which a total of 2,802 patients have so far been discharged after treatment from healthcare facilities while 243 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

As many as 643 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,528 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district, he said. He added another 6,200 persons who are suspects of the disease are under home quarantine in Rawalpindi district.