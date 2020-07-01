SECP chairman visits PSX

ISLAMABAD: Following the terrorists attack, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday to meet with the management and board of directors of the capital market.

Khan offered condolences on the loss of precious lives of the first responders, and thanked Sindh Rangers, Police, and other law enforcement agencies who quelled the attack within a matter of minutes.

Talking to the board members, including Chinese representatives, he communicated the SECP’s firm resolve to take forward the reform agenda in close coordination with stakeholders. “Such failed terrorist attempts shall not have any impact on the pro-growth reform agenda of the apex regulator,” he added.

The SECP chairman advised PSX to further upgrade their technology and systems, with hi-tech trading solutions, to ensure complete virtual operations in any untoward situation. He said the SECP and PSX board of directors and its management were focused on developing and further strengthening the capital markets in Pakistan to surmount all challenges.

The meeting was attended by SECP Policy Board Chairman Masood Naqvi and SMD Commissioner Shauzab Ali.