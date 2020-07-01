close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 1, 2020

Right size

Newspost

 
July 1, 2020

This refers to the letter 'Reduce staff ' (June 30) by Kalsoom Arif. I had not suggested lay-offs of existing surplus staff in my letter referred by the writer. Rightsizing should be the policy of recruitment in the long term. I agree with the views of the writer on policy of contributions for pensions in future.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost