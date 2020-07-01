Right size

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter 'Reduce staff ' (June 30) by Kalsoom Arif. I had not suggested lay-offs of existing surplus staff in my letter referred by the writer. Rightsizing should be the policy of recruitment in the long term. I agree with the views of the writer on policy of contributions for pensions in future.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad