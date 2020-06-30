Punjab: COVID-19 death graph on the decline in last 5 days

LAHORE: The COVID-19 deaths graph has consistently decreased in the last five days with the fatalities dropping to eight in the last 24 hours in whole of Punjab. According to a report, issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, Punjab had recorded the highest number of 86 deaths due to coronavirus in a single day on June 25, 2020. After that, the number had consistently decreased with 27 fatalities each on June 26 and 27, 17 deaths on June 28, and eight deaths on June 29.

The number of new COVID-19 infections, however, kept fluctuating in the last five days, but showed signs of drop with 1,655 new infections on June 25, 796 on June 2, 1,143 on 27th, 1,322 on 28th and 576 new infections on June 29, 2020.

On Monday, the death toll in Punjab reached 1,681 after eight more patients succumbed to coronavirus, while confirmed infections raced to 74,778 with the addition of 576 new infections in the province.

So far, 663 fatalities have been confirmed from Lahore, 292 Rawalpindi, 169 Faisalabad, 118 Multan, 65 Gujranwala, 60 Sialkot, 48 Rahim Yar Khan, 34 Bahawalpur, 32 Gujrat, 25 Sargodha, 21 Sheikhupura, 17 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 16 each in Muzaffargarh and Sahiwal, 10 Kasur, nine Nankana Sahib, eight each in Toba Tek Singh and Vehari, seven Okara, six Hafizabad, five each in Attock, Chiniot, Lodhran and Bhakkar, four Jhang, three each in Bahawalnagar and Jhelum, two each in Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, and one each in Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin.

Out of 576 new cases, 247 were reported from Lahore, 44 Rawalpindi, 43 each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, 25 Multan, 23 Gujranwala, 15 Gujrat, 18 Sialkot, 11 Toba Tek Singh, 10 each in Khanewal, Chiniot and Mianwali, nine Bahawalnagar, eight each in Jhang and Sahiwal, seven each in Kasur and Okara, four each in Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib and Rahim Yar Khan, five Sheikhupura, three each in Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin and Pakpattan, two each in Bhakkar and Dera Ghazi Khan, and one each in Chakwal, Vehari, Khushab, Lodhran, Rajanpur and Layyah. So far 38,746 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,766 Rawalpindi, 5,149 Multan, 4,891 Faisalabad, 2,730 Gujranwala, 1,982 Gujrat, 1,955 Sialkot, 1,232 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,204 Bahawalpur, 1,018 Rahim Yar Khan, 957 Sheikhupura, 943 Sargodha, 833 Muzaffargarh, 584 Sahiwal, 538 Hafizabad, 536 Kasur, 481 Toba Tek Singh, 412 Vehari, 379 Attock, 388 Jhelum, 381 Bahawalnagar, 348 Mianwali, 315 Layyah, 312 Nankana Sahib, 295 Lodhran, 287 Jhang, 274 Mandi Bahauddin, 260 Okara, 253 Khanewal, 251 Chiniot, 230 Bhakkar, 219 Narowal, 194 Khushab, 176 Rajanpur, 148 Pakpattan and 111 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 485,496 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 74,778 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 23,142 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 21,430 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 1,330 have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 26,062 patients have recovered and went back to their homes, 1,681 died, while 47,035 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.