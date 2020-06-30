7 corona patients die in Egypt hospital fire

CAIRO: A fire at a hospital in Egypt´s coastal city of Alexandria on Monday killed seven coronavirus patients, security and medical sources said.

Seven other people were injured in the blaze, believed to be caused by a malfunctioning air conditioner in an area designated for isolating COVID-19 patients, the sources said. Firefighters stopped its spreading to other hospital buildings, and ambulances were dispatched to transfer patients to other medical facilities, the state-run newspaper Akhbar al-Youm reported. The victims died of suffocation and hospital staff were among those injured, according to local media, which said an investigation had been launched.