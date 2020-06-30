Attack on stock exchange condemned

Islamabad:Chairman Punjab Investment Board and Trade, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Building in Karachi. He said that all our security personnel, who were either private guards protecting the building, or they belonged to Rangers, or our regular police force, who bravely fought and defeated the terrorists, are our heroes. They demonstrated extra ordinary bravery in protecting the building and defeating the attackers.

In a statement, he said that the State and the business community are not going to forget the family of all those security personnel who have laid-down their lives in protecting the building and they will never be left alone. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said, just like this we are going to defeat, “in eight minutes” all attempts made by the enemies of the country to harm Pakistan’s economy, trade and investment.

He said that the business community will defend the country against all such acts of terrorism and conspiracies against its economy, and will never be distracted or confused by rumor-mongering and intrigue, being hatched against the country. He said that this failed-attack on Stock Exchange in Karachi, on the day country’s budget was being passed, raises many questions. This is a tangled web of intrigue that demands that we remain vigilant and actively work to defeat these attempts.

He expressed satisfaction that not only the trading continued during this attack, it also gained 200 points. It clearly demonstrates that the world community has still great faith in the capability of our security agencies and our economy, which, despite Corona pandemic still offers great promise to the outside world.