Crackdown on criminal elements, 22 outlaws arrested

Rawalpindi:In crackdown on criminal elements in the jurisdiction of different police stations of Rawalpindi, as many as 22 culprits including proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in different heinous crimes and activities were reportedly arrested in the limits of different police stations here on Monday.

Naseerabad Police station arrested two culprits accused of murder. In the precincts of Naseerabad Police station, Nisar Ali and Muhammad Ilyas had killed Nawaz few months back in village Ranjha on account of old enmity.

Police on tip of news and using latest technology arrested the killers. Meanwhile, Kahuta Police arrested two proclaimed offenders accomplice in kidnapping and rape of a school girl. SHO Kahuta Police station along with his team arrested Hamza Qasim who kidnapped a schoolgirl few months back and raped her with aide Hamza Ikhlaq.

While Jatli police station arrested four gamblers also recovered amounts, mobiles and other valuables from the gamblers including Ghulam Murtaza, Liaqaut, Nazir and Arshad. While Sadiqabad Police station, Civil Lines Police station and Wah Cantt police station arrested three culprits Afzal, Waqas and Aoun Muhammad and recovered Charas, liquor and kites from them respectively.

Sadar-Beiruni police station making crackdown on criminals and proclaimed offenders arrested two criminals including Hamza Ali and Raja Bilal who were wanted to police in attempt of murder case. New Town Police making crackdown on vehicle lifters arrested three culprits and also recovered a stolen rickshaw from their possession.

SHO New Town along with his team arrested three culprits including Imran, Adeel and Sajid Mehmood stating that investigations are under process and hopes that culprits will confess scores of robberies.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi police making crackdown against elements involved in display of arms at social media arrested seven culprits from the limits of Ganjmandi police stations, Wah Cantt police stations, Gujjar Khan Police station and Chauntra police stations. SHO Pirwadhai along with his team making crackdown arrested two culprits Habib Shah and Shah Zaman and recovered two pistols from them.

While SHO Ganjmandi arrested Shankar Masih and recover pistol and scores of rounds. SHO Chauntra police station arrested two culprits Amanullah and Fazal Nabi and recovered two pistols and dozens of rounds from their possession. Police registered separate cases against all the culprits and booked in lockup.