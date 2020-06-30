FJWU announces admission policy

Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), which holds the honor of being the First Women's University in Pakistan finalised its admission Policy. University has announced its call of admissions and female students can now apply for admissions in sixty-five degree programmes in varied disciplines. University is offering admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programmes.

There are also some Diploma courses available for the students. FJWU is all ready to welcome new students besides pandemic. The Covid 19 pandemic has significantly affected the routine teaching procedures at all Pakistani Universities but timely decisions taken by the University Higher authorities turned fruitful and university is now fully capable of carrying out online classes for all disciplines. Recent Digital transition is a huge success in Fatima Jinnah Women University. Soon after lockdown, the Vice Chancellor immediately constituted a core team to plan and execute classes on campus using all possible digital means. She motivated and encouraged the faculty to adopt the digital change and in a short period of time her core team arranged numerous technical training sessions to facilitate the instructors in designing and conducting online sessions with students. She further arranged for effective means to reach all existing students, scattered throughout Pakistan and addressed their hardships and challenges. Special hardship fund was collected for needy students to facilitate them.

It is the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid to promote and provide high quality education, at par with international standard for the women in Pakistan.The Vice Chancellor believes in the ‘Student Centered’ approach and she has given clear instructions to the faculty and staff to do their best in improving the standards of higher education for young Pakistani females in FJWU.

Overall, there has been a significant increase in the number of foreign qualified PhD recently. Currently, students from over 90 districts across Pakistan are enrolled in different departments of the university. Multiple Scholarships schemes are also available for students. Over 16,000 young women so far have graduated and are serving in various fields at reputable positions. The Career Development Center (CDC) OF FJWU has provided employment/internships to over a 1000 students and has networked many to more than a 100 national and international organizations. Furthermore, around 25-30% of our students are self-employed, contributing to the entrepreneurship culture in the country. Further admission details can be found on the official website of the university at fjwu.edu.pk.