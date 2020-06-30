Punjab govt starts scrutiny of flour mills: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has reiterated that only functional flour mills across Punjab should be given wheat quota and a survey of year-round mills has started for this purpose with the help of sensitive agencies.

He expressed these views while talking in a meeting with a delegation led by Asim Raza, Central Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association. Abdul Aleem Khan said on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we want to keep the price of flour to a minimum, therefore decisions have been taken to import wheat and release government wheat to flour mills ahead of time. Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hinted that a new policy is being introduced in the food sector in Punjab in the next three months in which work is also underway on targeted subsidies flour under which only deserving people will be provided atta at low cost and data from “Ehsas Programme” and Utility Stores will be used for this purpose.

He said that the same amount of wheat released to the flour mills will be imported to ensure the availability of abundant wheat reserves. Punjab Food Minister said that the farmers have got very good rate of their wheat this year but the government is playing its effective role in keeping the prices of flour to a minimum despite the increase in the price of wheat.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that serious consideration was being given to provide maximum relief in wheat and flour prices to the common man and 10 major population wise districts of the province were selected for the release of government wheat in the first phase.

However, the Flour Mills Association will be taken into confidence in this regard and their legitimate suggestions will be accepted, the minister assured. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally interested in keeping the price of flour in Punjab to a minimum that is why he has got the matter approved by the ECC and the Federal Cabinet immediately. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan listened to the suggestions made by the Flour Mills Association and

assured to include them in future policies. Central Chairman, Flour Mills Association, Asim Raza, suggested that the government wheat should be released uniformly to all flour mills across the province instead of a few districts. The flour mills would also ensure the supply of flour at the same rate across Punjab.

The delegation of the association also included Punjab President Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Mian Riaz Ahmed, Shaukat Hayat and Farrukh Shehzad who pointed out various problems being faced by flour mills in the province.