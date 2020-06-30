Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the law enforcement agencies (LEA) to intensify the ongoing targeted operation against terrorists and other lawless elements and further strengthen intelligence work so that emerging threats of terrorism could be crushed all over the province.

This he said on Monday while presiding over a meeting at the CM House on law and order just after an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE). The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers Major General Omar Bukhari, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Additional Chief Secretary Home Usman Chachar, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, the additional inspector general of the Counter Terrorism Department and heads of different intelligence agencies.

Condemning the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the chief minister termed it an “attack on the country and on the national economy”. He said it could not be tolerated and the attackers would be crushed with an iron hand.

He said that just after back-to-back attacks in Ghotki, Larkana and Karachi a couple of days ago, Monday’s attack on the stock exchange seemed to be terrorism being perpetrated by the same group. “I want to see all of them behind the bars,” he said.

IGP Mushtaq Maher briefed the chief minister about the incident. He said the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building took police in the jurisdiction of the Mithadar police. Police and Rangers personnel rushed to the spot when the Mithadar police were informed about the incident, and they killed all the four terrorists in an encounter within eight minutes.

In the operation, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shahid, Stock Exchange security guard Iftikhar and an unidentified civilian embraced martyrdom, while three policemen of the RRF, Saeed, Shahzad Ahmed and Imtiaz, two passersby, Khudayar and Ashiq, security guard Waqas and Stock Exchange employee Amir suffered multiple injuries. They were shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, the CM was told.

The chief minister said that it seemed to be an organised group which had launched terrorist activities in the province; therefore, they must be brought to book. He directed the police, Rangers and intelligence agencies to start an intelligence-based operation all over Sindh.

Shah also directed the police and Rangers to strengthen vigilance at all the exit and entry points of all the cities, including on the borders with other provinces. The police and Rangers told the chief minister that they would start the targeted operation against the terrorists in Karachi and in other districts and towns of the province with 24 hours.

The chief minister was told the agencies had some clear clues to help them to reach the terrorists and to arrest them.

Shah appreciated the policemen and Rangers who fought bravely and killed the four terrorists. “My word of appreciation must be conveyed to the jawans of police and Rangers,” he told the DG Rangers and the IGP and said he would meet the injured policemen to encourage them. The chief minister directed the LEAs to send the fingerprints and photos of the terrorists killed in operation to Nadra to identify them and then further investigate their links and origin.