Four outlaws surrender to police in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A senior police official said on Monday four outlaws had surrendered to the police.Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqbal Mohmand was briefing media persons at the Shaheed Asmatullah Police Station at Serai Naurang while producing four outlaws who had surrendered to the police. He said that the police arrested and killed several outlaws in shootouts during the last three months.The official said that there were several hideouts of the criminal gangs in Banda Aurangzeb and a hilly area in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala Police Station.He said that District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani expedited the campaign against the criminals wanted in cases of murder, attempted-murder, robberies and extortion, adding four criminals Naser Muhammad, Ali Sherbaz, Humayun and Yaseen Wahab surrendered to the police.