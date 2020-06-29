3-week rest advice: Shahbaz moves LHC for interim bail

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has submitted a request for an interim bail to the Lahore High Court (LHC) after he was advised rest for another three weeks. He submitted his petition in connection with the ongoing money-laundering case against him. He also filed a miscellaneous petition, requesting to be excused from personal appearance on the next hearing. According to the petition, an interim bail has already been granted by the LHC in the cases of assets beyond means and money-laundering. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president also submitted surety bonds worth Rs500,000 following approval of the interim bail. He was supposed to sign the bonds himself, but was unable to do so as he contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Doctors at the Mayo Hospital and Ittefaq Hospital advised the former Punjab chief minister to take rest for another three weeks. The certificates from the medical facilities were attached with the petition.

A two-member LHC bench, under Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, was set to hear the case on Monday (today).