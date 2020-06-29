Rain, hailstorm hit Upper Hazara, Upper Dir

MANSEHRA/DIR: The strong winds and hailstorm followed by heavy rain hit upper parts of Hazara division on Sunday, destroying fruit orchards and vegetables in various areas.

The rain and hailstorm, which destroyed standing vegetables and crops in parts of Mansehra and Torghar districts, also crumbled trees alongside roads at various places. “The strong winds and hailstorm destroyed onion, ladyfingers and other vegetables and peasant who were already reeling because of the previous such calamities suffered more financial losses,” Rubnawaz, a resident of Torghar, told reporters.

The water had flooded roads and streets in parts of Mansehra and Torghar following rains. In Battagram, flashflood water entered the shops after a four hour-long continuous heavy downpour coupled with thunderstorm, which has affected routine life in the city and surrounding areas. The flash flood triggered by the torrential rain entered in the shops at several places of Battagram city and made life of people miserable. The Tehsil Municipal Administration and other line departments failed to clear the sewerage system that was chocked due to encroachment and other reasons. Main Battagram Road was blocked at several places due to rain and long queues of vehicles could be seen on the both sides of the roads.

Our correspondent adds from Upper Dir: Torrential rains hit most of Upper Dir district and damaged portions of the main Dir-Kumrat road. The rain also damaged the standing crops and fruit orchards in Upper Dir.

Doog Darra, Sheringal, Gawaldi, Thal, Byar, Usheri Darra, and other areas received torrential rain due to which water level in streams and nullahs has risen. The Dir-Kumrat road blocked at various places due to land-sliding and dozens of vehicles carrying tourists returned. In Doog Darra, road was blocked due to debris brought down by the rains.

Standing crop of wheat was badly damaged and fruit orchards destroyed. In Sheringal, water level in streams and River Panjkora has risen and caused low level flooding. The torrential rain also caused damage in Usheri Darra and in the outskirts of Dir city. The rains brought debris to the Dir-Kumrat road at various places owing to which smooth flow of traffic was affected.

The traffic remained suspended for more than an hour and long queues of vehicles at both sides of the road were witnessed. Though the rains damaged crops, fruit orchards, roads in various areas, no loss of life was reported.