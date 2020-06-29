2,121 shops, 48 industrial units sealed for violation of corona SOPs

FAISALABAD: As many as 2,121 shops and 48 industrial units were sealed while 7,762 vehicles were impounded for violation of corona smart lockdown SOPs during the last 24 days in the district.

Similarly, Rs 8.2 million fine was imposed on the shopkeepers for non-compliance of eth SOPs while challans to 32,492 vehicles were also issued to the vehicles.

It was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a meeting held to review the matters relating to anti-corona measures at Commissioner Office on Sunday. Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting while RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioners, Pak Army officers and Health representatives were also present. The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not implementation on smart lockdown. He said that all-out resources should be provided to the doctors those were appointed on corona patients’ treatment.

AIR QUALITY MONITORING SYSTEM

INSTALLED: Under the Punjab government Clean and Green Programme, an Air Quality Monitoring system has been installed outside the Chenab Club to check air pollution. Five more digital devices would be installed in the city to check the quality of air pollution. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the digital system outside the Chenab Club. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Director Tipa Shahid Gul and members of the Chenab Club were also present. The DC took briefing on the procedure and said that such measures were essential to provide a clean environment to the citizens while achieving the goals of clean and green. He appreciated the efforts of the private sector in assisting in the installation of the digital system and said that joint efforts should be continued in this regard.

RS7.1B DISBURSED: As many as Rs 7.1 billion had been disbursed among 591,839 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. It was said by Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here. He said that 141 counters had set up at 47 centres across the division for implementation of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and Rs 12,000 per person was being provided along with newly registered at a rapid pace after biometric verification. He said that during the biometric verification, some applicants were also giving their remaining dues and all the process was continued in a transparent manner. The commissioner said that the deputy commissioners of all four districts, including education and other officers, police, Pak Army and Rangers, were also performing duties standard arrangements for sitting in classrooms of deserving persons were also ensured at the centres.

He informed that sanitizer was also being available on the entrance of the centres to facilitate the public while social distancing was also being maintained to protect the people from coronavirus.