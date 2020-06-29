Two drown in pond

Two people on Sunday lost their lives after drowning in a pond that developed due to accumulation of water at a vacant site located between Manghopir and Hub areas of Karachi.

Following the incident, police and divers reached the area and took out the bodies from the pond. The bodies were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Pappu and 50-year-old Ameer Hamza. The police the deceased were residents of the Orangi Town neighbourhood. The police a large of number people were in the pond, which developed due to accumulation of water at a vacant site when Pappu and Ameer Hamza drowned and lost their lives.

Fire at superstore A fire broke out at a superstore in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood on Sunday morning. According to the fire department’s spokesperson, three fire tenders were dispatched to the site after getting information about the blaze that erupted near Do Talwar at 6am apparently due to a short circuit.

The spokesperson said it took the firefighters approximately two hours to completely extinguish the fire. The spokesperson said nobody was injured but the goods kept in the superstore burnt to ashes due to the fire.