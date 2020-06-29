‘Implement Paighame Pakistan draft’

LAHORE:Leaders of different religious and political organisations demanded the government ensure implementation of the draft of “Paigham-e-Pakistan” and Code of Conduct for Mutahida Ulema Board for religious scholars.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi chaired Ulema and Mashaykh Convention here Sunday and vowed to foil each and every conspiracy aiming at fanning anarchy in the country. Leading scholars, including Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Hafiz Zubair Ahmed Zaheer and others stated that Pakistan armed forces laid enormous sacrifices for peace and stability in country.

They announced supporting code of conduct of Mutahida Ulema Board for religious scholars. They demanded the government register cases against elements making blasphemous remarks about Sahaba-e-Karaam on social media. Tahir Ashrafi announced that on 1st July, a meeting of National Reconciliation Council had been called in Faisalabad while on 6th July, a meeting of different religious schools of thought had also been invited in Islamabad to devise mechanism on prevailing situation in the country.