Lawyer AK Dogar dies

Supreme Court’s noted lawyer Abdullah Khan Dogar aka AK Dogar passed away in Lahore on Sunday. AK Dogar had been not well for quite some time. A TV channel reported that only a limited number of people will attend his funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic. His family has urged the relatives, friends and well-wishers that condolences can be expressed by phone, message or emails. AK Dogar was father-in-law of Lahore High Court former Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.