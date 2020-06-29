Lawyer AK Dogar dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supreme Court’s noted lawyer Abdullah Khan Dogar aka AK Dogar passed away in Lahore on Sunday. AK Dogar had been not well for quite some time. A TV channel reported that only a limited number of people will attend his funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic. His family has urged the relatives, friends and well-wishers that condolences can be expressed by phone, message or emails. AK Dogar was father-in-law of Lahore High Court former Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.