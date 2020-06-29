Rohail ready to make a mark

ISLAMABAD: Rookie wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir is ready to make his presence felt during debut England tour if given the opportunity to represent the country against England.

In an interview with ‘The News’, hours before his departure to England in the company of 19 cricketers on Sunday, Rohail said he was excited to learn that he was traveling with the national team to England. “When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started conducting Covid-19 tests on the players, I was not sure about travelling to England. Later when it was confirmed that I would be part of the team, my excitement was beyond imagination. I had been waiting for this opportunity since I started performing as junior player at international level as well as for the emerging side. I have a strong faith in Allah Almighty and I knew well that I would be given an opportunity some day.”

After making his mark in the Under-19 cricket, Rohail led Pakistan to Emerging Asia Cup title with an entertaining hundred against hosts Bangladesh in the final in Dhaka. “I knew that this performance would count one day and it really did. A century for the Asia Cup title brought me in the limelight. I had a very good season in first-class cricket and very encouraging performances at the junior level. This all helped me stay in contention for a place in the touring party. Finally I have succeeded in availing the opportunity.”

Rohail — a product of Diamond Cricket Academy in Islamabad — promised to make the best of the opportunity. “I believe if Allah Almighty has created the opportunity for me, the onus is on me to make the opportunity count. I am hopeful to get a chance to represent the country against England if that turned out to be the case I would not let the opportunity slip away easily. My efforts would be to stick to the task and make the maximum of the opening coming my way.”

The entertaining upfront batsman, however, rued missing opportunity of representing his franchise Multan Sultans during the PSL 2020.

“I was expecting a full fledge 2020 PSL season with Multan Sultans and ended up playing just two matches. An extensive run in the league could have helped me bring out the best. However, playing XI team selection entirely is the prerogative of the team management and they do what they think is in the best interest of the team. It is just a beginning of my career. I hope to get more chances in days and years to come.”

Rohail has never been to England before and had always followed a dream of playing at the birthplace of the game. “I have never been to England before. It has been my dream to play and perform in a country that has given so much to cricket. I always love watching cricket being played in England and have always dreamt of playing for the national XI.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman did not rule out playing for an English county in future. “I definitely want to represent English county in future. My first and top most priority, however, would always be to represent my country.”