India trying to distract attention after battering in Ladakh: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India is trying to distract the attention of its people by expelling Pakistani diplomats after Indian forces got a battering at the hands of Chinese troops in a clash on their disputed Himalayan border.In an interview with a foreign news agency, the minister said Pakistan is concerned about the tension after the June 15 clash in the Ladakh region in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

He also denounced India’s announcement for expelling half of the staff in Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi after accusing them of spying and termed these allegations as baseless.