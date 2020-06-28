close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

Three acquitted in double murder case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

MANSEHRA: The judge of a model court has acquitted three accused in the murder of two brothers on Saturday. Mohammad Jamil and his brother Mohammad Shakeel were killed by an armed group on November 2, 2016. The slain brothers’ family had lodged an FIR against three accused, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Shimraiz and Mohammad Aqil.

Latest News

More From Pakistan