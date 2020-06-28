Three acquitted in double murder case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The judge of a model court has acquitted three accused in the murder of two brothers on Saturday. Mohammad Jamil and his brother Mohammad Shakeel were killed by an armed group on November 2, 2016. The slain brothers’ family had lodged an FIR against three accused, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Shimraiz and Mohammad Aqil.