Salim for more representation of Asian countries in ITF matters

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Officiating and Tournament Committee Salim Saifullah Khan called on the broader representation of Asian countries in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) technical matters and at the same time asked member countries to put extra stress on acquiring modern knowledge of the game.

He was chairing a virtual meeting of the committee Saturday. The Committee also includes Saad Saleh Al Mohannadi (vice-chairman Qatar) with members Ali Katebi (Iran), Noori Okamura (Japan), Amorn Duamgpinkum (Thailand), Dmitriy Savchuk (Uzbekistan) and Susan Soebakti (Indonesia).

Later talking to The News, Salim Saifullah Khan said that during two hours meeting different issues confronting the game were discussed especially under the prevailing COVID-19 threats. “More coordination amongst the member countries were stressed for taking effective measures to counter the threats the game of tennis generally faces these days. Committee members shared their experience and latest position on tennis activities in their respective countries.”

Salim Saifullah Khan who is also president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) called on the member countries to make efforts on the systematic development of their technical officials so that the continent would have better representation at the world level. “At the same time members suggested that ATF should work in close coordination with the ITF for better representation of the continent internationally. Currently the ATF representation in the ITF technical matters is around 10 percent which is far less than the popularity of the game in this most populous continent is.”

He said that it was a must for Asian countries to start investing in giving better knowledge and understanding of the game to their technical officials.