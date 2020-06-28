Campaign initiated against narcotics’ sale in Karachi’s Baloch localities

KARACHI : To mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that is observed on June 26, civil society and political activists in Karachi’s Baloch neighbourhoods started a three-day awareness campaign against increasing crime, particularly open sale of narcotics.

Various social and student groups under the banner of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee distributed pamphlets in various Baloch-populated areas of Lyari, Golimar, Faqir Colony, Mauripur, Hawke’s Bay, Malir, Gadap, Sharafi Goth, Bin Qasim and Manghopir to create awareness about the menace of drugs.

They stated that drug peddlers had been running their nefarious activities in every part of Lyari and other areas of Baloch population in the city. These areas were riddled not only with drugs but their sellers as well and their nefarious activities pose a threat to the health and well-being of the youth and their families, said the campaigners.

They argued that efforts to cleanse the localities of numerous crimes, including the drug trade, had not been very successful because of the nexus between the drug mafia, and government and law enforcement officials.