Body of missing fisherman recovered

The body of a fisherman who drowned at sea was found from the beach of Rehri Goth on Saturday.

The deceased was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 20-year-old Haider, son of Mangu, and later the body was later handed over to the Docks police station.

The father of the deceased person told the police that his son lived along with fishermen and one of Haider’s friends informed him that his foot slipped while fishing and he fell out of sight.