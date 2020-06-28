close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

Body of missing fisherman recovered

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

The body of a fisherman who drowned at sea was found from the beach of Rehri Goth on Saturday.

The deceased was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 20-year-old Haider, son of Mangu, and later the body was later handed over to the Docks police station.

The father of the deceased person told the police that his son lived along with fishermen and one of Haider’s friends informed him that his foot slipped while fishing and he fell out of sight.

Latest News

More From Karachi