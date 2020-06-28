People told to book animals for collective sacrifice in Eidul Azha

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has approved arrangements of collective sacrifice of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha with the assistance of non-profit organisations.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, a meeting was held at the office on Saturday which was attended by representatives of various philanthropist organisations, including the Edhi Foundation, Chhipa Welfare Association, Saylani Welfare Trust, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Jamia Binoria Site and Daawat-e-Islami.

Shallwani asked the organisations to make arrangements for online booking and dispatching of meat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting discussed how arrangements would be made for collective sacrifice of animals and their registration. It was decided that the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the six districts would look after the issues pertaining to the slaughter of sacrificial animals. The DCs would also provide necessary assistance to the non-profit organisations.

The representatives of the non-profit organisations, according to the statement, appreciated the commissioner’s efforts and assured that they would carefully carry out the sacrifice of the sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha due to the pandemic situation.

The participants also agreed that arrangements for the sacrifice of animals needed to be done on a large scale this year due to the pandemic.

It was decided that the non-profit organisations would provide online services to the residents of the city. For those organisations that were not present in the meeting, it was decided that they would be approached and included in the programme.

The online booking of sacrificial animals would also be done through the non-profit organisations, which would despatch meat themselves to those who had made bookings with them. People could also obtain their meat from zonal offices of these organisations.

It was also agreed that the online links of these organisations and procedures would be propagated to the public through various ways. The commissioner said the city administration would soon issue directives and details regarding the standard operating procedures for the sacrifice of animals during Eidul Azha through media.

The commissioner requested the citizens to benefit from the collective sacrifice arranged by non-profit organisations. He added that this would discourage the slaughter of animals at every nook and cranny of the city and help the city administration keep the city clean.