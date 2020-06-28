Brentford upset West Brom

LONDON: West Brom’s faltering push towards the Premier League stalled again on Friday when they lost to promotion rivals Brentford for the first time since 1948.

Ollie Watkins’s 23rd goal of the Championship season allowed Brentford to move into third place, five points behind West Brom and Leeds who currently occupy the two automatic promotion spots.

Brentford struck the only goal at Griffin Park on 16 minutes when Watkins scored from close range after good approach work from Tariqe Fosu, Josh Dasilva and Said Benrahma. Second-half substitute Kenneth Zohore came closest to an equaliser for West Brom with a 53rd minute drive which crashed back off the crossbar.

The defeat means West Brom have taken just two points from the last 12 available. They have also failed to score in those four games. Brentford, however, have claimed 29 points from their last 12 home matches. Leeds can reclaim top spot on Saturday if they avoid defeat to fourth-placed Fulham at Elland Road.