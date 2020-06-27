Bilawal phones Shahbaz, Sherpao, Fazl, others

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday made a telephonic contact with opposition leaders and discussed the current political situation of the country, 18th Constitutional Amendment, COVID-19, locust and federal budget.

Discussing these issues, the leaders also deliberated upon calling All Parties' Conference as soon as possible.

PPP chairman contacted Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, head of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan of ANP, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo and MNA Mohsin Dawar.

PPP chairman enquired after Shahbaz Sharif and his brother Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Both the leaders rejected the federal budget and agreed to call APC next week. Talking to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal said that any attack on constitution will not be tolerated.

During the conversation, both the leaders declared the budget as anti-poor and rejected it. They also discussed the spread of COVID-19 in the country and agreed that the pandemic did spread in the country due to incapability of the government. Both the leaders also agreed to call APC next week.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned JI chief and condoled with him death of former ameer Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hasan.

Sirajul Haq enquired after former president Asif Ali Zardari. Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

Talking to JI Ameer, Chairman Bilawal said that the economy was destroyed with the slogan of change. “The entire country is in chaos due to COVID-19 spread but the government is unmoved,” he said. He said the agriculture of the country has been attacked by locust but Imran Khan is doing nothing except big talk. “In this situation, the government presented an anti-people budget,” he said.

JI chief also discussed APC next week.

The PPP chairman telephoned ANP's provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and enquired after his father Asfandyar Wali.

Talking to Aimal Wali Khan, PPP chairman said that the federal government has presented an anti-poor and anti-labour budget which the PPP out rightly rejects.

Talking to QWP President Aftab Khan Sherpao, Chairman Bilawal said that the COVID-19 did spread all over the country due to the confused attitude of Imran Khan and now he is targeting the constitution in the garb of 18th Amendment. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no one would be allowed to attack the constitution. “The government has destroyed the economy of the country and this anti-people budget will not be tolerated. Both the leaders also discussed the proposed APC,” he said.

Chairman Bilawal telephoned Senator Hasil Bazenjo and discussed the situation of COVID-19 pandemic and locust.

Both the leaders agreed on calling APC. Chairman Bilawal also telephoned Mohsin Dawar, MNA.

Talking to Mohsin Dawar, Chairman Bilawal said that the current government of PTI has failed from the day one on every front especially the economy. “The PTI government cannot hide behind the COVID-19,” he said.

He said that they do not accept the budget, which has not given any relief to the people. Imran Khan should work to save people from this pandemic instead of targeting the constitution.

Meanwhile, in a twitter message Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "It's easy to condemn police brutality around the world without looking inward. Criminalising torture is the first step towards ending this culture of impunity and bringing the perpetrators, whoever they may be, to account. Torture is criminal, make it a crime."

In another twitter message, PPP chairman said, "PM IK calling OBL a martyr in NA is consistent with his history of appeasement to violent extremism. It is during his government that those involved in APS attack 'escaped' and those involved in Daniel Pearl's murder get relief. Running with the hare and hunting with the hound."