Sirajul Haq, Chaudhrys, Khurshid Kasuri, Fazl condole Syed Munawar Hasan’s death

LAHORE:The death of former Jammat-e-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hasan was widely condoled by all shades of political spectrum and by the global Islamic renaissance movements.

The JI head office at Mansoora received condolence messages from the leading personalities and representatives from different walks of life from all over the country and abroad who paid tribute to the religious and political services of the late leader.

JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Amirul Azeem, Deputy ameers Liaqat Baloch, Dr Farid Paracha, Rashid Nasim, Asadullah Bhutto, Dr Mirajul Huda Siddiqui and all other leaders and workers have expressed deep grief over the demise of their leader and fatherly figure.

The top leadership of the PTI, PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and other political and religious parties also sent condolence messages on the demise of Syed Munawar. Sirajul Haq said, “His (Syed Munawar Hassan’s) death caused an irreparable loss to the Muslim world. The country has been deprived of a sincere leadership.” JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Islamai Jamhoori Ittedad (IJI) President Allamaz Zubair Ahmad Zaheer and PTI Punjab Deputy Information Secretary Khawaja Aamer Raza expressed condolences on his demise.

Meanwhile, former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri expresses deep sorrow on the death of Syed Munawar Hasan. In his condolence message, he said Syed Munawar Hasan’s religious and political services would be remembered. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the depart soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.