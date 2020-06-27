close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Family announces dissociation from SRA commander, condemns attacks on Rangers

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Family members of Syed Asghar Shah, head of the proscribed militant outfit Sindhdeshi Revolutionary Army (SRA), have announced dissociation from him.

They said the intelligence agencies of India and Afghanistan had been using him against Pakistan. Syed Rashid Shah and two other community elders of Larkana’s Syed family have also condemned the June 19 attacks on the Sindh Rangers’ personnel in Karachi, Larkana and Ghotiki. They said Asghar Shah, who is hiding in Afghanistan, had masterminded all attacks.

“Leaders of separatist groups, such as the SRA, in Sindh have been misleading youths for subversive activities,” Rashid Shah said. “However, we are glad that youths in Sindh are now rejecting terrorism and Sindhi nationalist groups.”

They asked the law enforcement agencies to initiate a crackdown on the Sindhi militant groups and shattered their network so the youth of the province could not be used by the anti-state elements on the behest of enemy countries. The SRA has taken the responsibility of the attacks on June 19 attacks on Rangers.

Latest News

More From Karachi