Seven die of Covid-19 in ICT, 314 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi: At least seven confirmed patients of COVID-19 lost their lives due to the disease here in Islamabad Capital Territory taking death toll from federal capital to 115 however no death due to coronavirus illness was reported in last 48 hours from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 241 patients have already died of the disease.

The COVID-19 outbreak is still hitting population hard in this region of the country though it is good omen that the number of confirmed patients achieving cure from the disease is also on the rise. The number of recoveries has started going up as compared to the number of patients getting positive for the disease in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that in last one week, as many as 2626 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the region while the number of recoveries is over 3400.

Till June 18, a total of 13970 patients were tested positive from twin cities of which only 4452 had recovered and there were a total of 9220 active cases of COVID-19. The virus had claimed a total of 298 lives till June 18.

On Thursday, the total number of patients confirmed positive for the disease reached 16596 of which 7888 have recovered while 356 lost their lives. There were a total of 8352 active cases of the disease in the twin cities.

The virus did not claim any life in Rawalpindi district in last 48 hours however a total of 241 patients have so far died of the disease in the district from where as many as 87 new patients were tested positive in last 24 hours taking tally to 4886 of which 2464 have so far been discharged after treatment.

On Thursday, a total of 635 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in the district while as many as 1545 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that a total of 5600 persons belonging to the district were under quarantine at their homes on Thursday while to date, a total of 1550 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 claimed seven more lives in ICT in last 24 hours taking death toll from federal capital to 115 while confirmation of another 227 patients from ICT in last 24 hours took total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 11710 of which 5424 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre.

There were 6171 active cases of the disease in ICT while 2181 in Rawalpindi district on Thursday.