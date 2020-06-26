Housing scam accused remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday extended 14-day judicial remand of Tariq Shah, a prime accused in Chinar Bagh Cooperative Housing Society scam.

The jail authorities didn’t produce the accused before the court due to Covid-19 situation. According to the scam details, the NAB arrested Tariq Shah for investigation. During the probe, it was revealed that the cooperative society landed in an agreement with private contractors, developers and, as per the agreement, the society was to be provided with 625 acres of land between 2013 and 2016 while in violation of the agreement only 850 Kanals land could only be associated with Chanar Bagh Cooperative Society. In view of the same, the accused accumulated approximately Rs 2 billion from general public by selling files of plots. Later, the bureau had arrested a deputy registrar, Ejaz Khan, Cooperatives, on charges of misuse of authority and abetment in Chinar Bagh Cooperative Housing Society scam.