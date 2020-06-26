University teachers protest on 30th

LAHORE:The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab Thursday announced a protest demonstration against proposed amendments to the acts of public sector universities outside the Punjab Assembly on June 30.

Addressing a press conference after a FAPUASA Punjab meeting at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore, its Punjab president Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar and others said teachers from all public sector universities would participate in the protest, to be held at Faisal Chowk outside the Punjab Assembly, as the government was trying to deprive public universities of their autonomy through the amendments.

The teachers vowed that they would strongly resist any move to deprive youths of the country of affordable quality education at public sector universities. They alleged that the proposed amendments were part of a conspiracy hatched to damage public universities like public schools in the past. The FAPUASA office-bearers further observed that they would not accept the proposal to appoint retired judges or bureaucrats as heads of Syndicate of public universities.

Earlier, the university teachers also held a protest demonstration against the proposed amendments and strongly criticized the government for what they termed its “anti-education” move.