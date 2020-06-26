Pakistan Red Crescent starts free Covid-19 tests for those with symptoms in Karachi

Karachi: In order to ramp up the testing capacity for Covid-19, the Sindh Branch of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) has opened a walk-in sample collection centre at Hilal-e-Ahmer House, Teen Talwar, Clifton in the city of Karachi. People with symptoms of the disease can request an appointment first, then walk into the stated centre, and get themselves tested free of cost.

According to the statement released by PRC-Sindh Branch that people who have any symptoms of coronavirus, or been in contact with a Covid-19 patient, or travelled from abroad in recent months can get an appointment from Pakistan Red Crescent’s Covid-19 “Aagahi” call centre contact number 021-37130084. Testing at the said centre is taking place for a restricted time period of five hours from 10 am to 3 pm with the support of Indus Hospital; however, people can call for an appointment from morning 9 am to evening 7 pm. The testing facility primarily for people from the lower strata of society who cannot afford to get themselves tested because of the costs involved. The paramedical staff and other personnel deployed at the testing facility in Karachi have been provided with all the necessary safety and protective equipment to safeguard them against the viral epidemic.

Chairman PRCS-Sindh Mrs. Shahnaz S. Hamid said that the PRC teams have been working tirelessly to play a significant role in the ongoing national efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country through a robust synergized response. She said that PRC-Sindh had fulfilled its promise to provide a free COVID-19 testing facility in Karachi. ***