Two shops gutted

MANSEHRA: Two shops were gutted when fire broke out due to electrical short circuiting at a market in Darband area early Thursday, officials said. The fire rapidly engulfed a stationary and mobile phones shops, causing financial losses of over Rs1 million to owners. The locals rushed to the scene and sprinkled water and sands on the fire but to no to avail. However, the fire tender managed to extinguish the fire. Juma Gul, one of the affected owners of shops, told reporters that apparently the fire broke out because of the electric short-circuiting. “I don’t know the exact cause but circumstantial evidence revealed that fire was triggered due to the electric short-circuiting,” he said.