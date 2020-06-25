Chairman RDA lays foundation stone of OWOC

RAWALPINDI: The stone laying ceremony for construction of a state-of-the art One-Window Operation Center (OWOC) was held at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday.

Chief Engineer Aamir Rashid, Director Admin and Finance Khalid Javed Goraya, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and other officers were present, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA Tariq Murtaza said the centre would resolve the problems related to the approval of building plans and housing schemes, conversion of land use, and transfer of properties of RIT schemes.