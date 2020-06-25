PHF writes letter to IPC Ministry over ‘unintentional omission’ from PSB Board

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has written a letter to the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on what it says ‘unintentional omission’ of the national game from the list of federations named on the PSB Board.

‘The News’ has learnt that the federation believed that omission could have been unintentional as hockey is the only game that has brought countless laurels for the country.

“We believe that it was an honest mistake not to see the PHF name in federations’ list made part of the PSB Board. Being the national sport, it is every right of the federation to become member of the PSB Board. We hope and expect that decision will be reviewed as not making it part of the Board for the first time in history is like not taking the national game seriously,” the letter states.

“We hope that the list of federation will be reviewed and hockey federation name will be included in the best interest of national game and sports in Pakistan. There is a dire need to give deserving respect to the game as Pakistan not only are three times Olympic gold medalist, it has also won World Cup four times besides winning Asian Games gold medals and Champions Trophies.”