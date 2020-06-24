Chinese PLA medical team calls on COAS, corona issue discussed

RAWALPINDI: A ten member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) medical team led by Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu, Chief of ICU Department, PLA General Hospital, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

During the interaction, matters related to COVID-19 containment and Pakistan’s comprehensive response against COVID-19 were discussed. The COAS expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

The COAS said that while world is still making efforts to find cure against COVID-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact. Visiting dignitary re-assured China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums.