Clerics hail Saudi Arabia for holding limited Haj arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council lauded decision of Saudi authorities for not calling off Haj in wake of coronavirus pandemic and holding limited Haj arrangements.

In a decree issued with the consent of leading Ulema, religious scholars and Muftis from all over Pakistan, Pakistan PUC, Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council said that intending pilgrims will get reward of Haj as for current year, Haj arrangements have been held very limited on account of rising suspects of coronavirus pandemic all over world.

The clerics and religious scholars also urged on intending pilgrims to disburse their Haj savings at poor and downtrodden segments of society who have been facing economic challenges in wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Muslims across the Islamic World thanked Khadim e Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman in this regard.