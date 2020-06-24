Three die, eight injured in Hafizabad road accidents

HAFIZABAD: Three people died and eight others sustained injuries in two road accidents in Hafizabad on Tuesday. Two cars collided on Motorway near Pindi Bhattian, leaving Muhammad Ashraf, Ali Humza and Irfan dead on the

spot and four others wounded. The injured were rushed to Pindi Bhattian and Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Meanwhile, a van hit a rickshaw and a donkey cart, leaving Muhammad Azam, Ijaz, Ghulam Abbas and Khalid injured critically. The injured were removed to the trauma centre. The police are investigating.