Global efforts vital to manage Covid-19 impact: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said while the world is still making efforts to find a cure for Covid-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and its economic impact.

According to a series of tweets by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, a ten-member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) medical team led by Maj-Gen Dr Zhou Feihu, chief of ICU department, PLA General Hospital, called on Gen Bajwa on Tuesday.

During the interaction, matters related to coronavirus containment and Pakistan’s comprehensive response against Covid-19 were discussed. The Army chief expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and other assistance, especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic. Gen Bajwa said: “While world is still making efforts to find cure against Covid-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact.” The visiting dignitary reassured the Army chief of China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums.