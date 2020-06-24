Woman tortured by husband, others

LAHORE:A married woman was allegedly subjected to severe domestic torture on Tuesday in the Racecourse police limits.

Victim Saima approached police and said that her husband, brother-in-law and three unidentified persons subjected her to severe torture. They also shaved her hair. The suspects identified Shabbir, Habib and unidentified men fled from the scene after the incident. Police said that they were proceeding according to the law on the complaint and were going for medical examination of the victim.

shot dead: A 34-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his uncle over a property dispute at Shahdara Town on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Zeeshan. The victim had a property dispute with his uncle, Shahid.

On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his uncle. His uncle opened firing. As the result, he suffered a bullet injury in his head and died.

Police removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidence from crime scene. Police said that further investigations into the matter were going on. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons at Shahdara on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ali Akram. He was on his way when attackers intercepted him near Social Security Hospital. They opened firing, resulting in his death. Police removed the body to morgue and collected forensic evidence from crime scene. Initial investigations suggested the victim was murder over an old-enmity.

FIRs registered: Lahore Police Operations Wing registered 6,168 FIRs against 6,291 criminals during the current year. Lahore Police arrested 2,650 illicit arms carriers and 3,641 drug pushers and recovered weapons and drugs from them.