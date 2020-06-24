Number of corona patients declines: CM usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a video link meeting of cabinet for the eradication of corona at his office here Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister expressed the satisfaction that daily testing capacity of Punjab has reached to 12,000 while the total number of corona patients is 68,308. Around 19,580 have recovered and 3,498 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province, he added. The number of confirmed patients has declined during the last three days, he continued. The number of high dependency units in the hospitals of the provincial metropolis has been increased from 671 to 1,228. The number of oxygen beds in Rawalpindi hospitals is being increased from 227 to 607 and 58 more beds are also arranged for corona patients in Nishter Hospital, Multan. Now, the number of beds has increased to 202 in this hospital, he added.

Similarly, 66 ventilators have been provided to Mayo Hospital Lahore, Nishter Hospital Multan, Urology Hospital Rawalpindi, Social Security Hospital Lahore and PKLI Lahore in collaboration with the federal government. Three PCR machines have also been given to Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur and Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, he added. He stated that services of 473 additional doctors, 674 nurses and 211 health professionals had been arranged.

The heirs of employees of grades up to 16 will be given Rs4 million who will die while performing corona duties. The heirs of 17 and above grade officers will be given Rs8 million under Shuhada Package, he said.

Meanwhile, approval of the revision of SOPs for the burial of corona patients has been given and the family member could also give Ghusal to the deceased while wearing personal protective equipment. The CM also directed to continue crackdown against those involved in the hoarding of necessary medicines and asked the administration to submit the report.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Healthcare Commission should take action against private hospitals involved in overcharging, he said. The CM directed to constitute a committee to monitor matters pertaining to private hospitals.

A comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha should be presented earlier as sacrificial animals' markets will not be established within the city limits on Eid-ul-Azha. He directed to submit a definitive plan for sealing some areas in Lahore at the earliest and decision of sealing of the areas should be implemented after consultation with the stakeholders, the CM added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office to review steps for stabilising the prices of wheat and flour in the province. The meeting discussed different options for releasing wheat to flour mills and decided that approval will be sought from the provincial cabinet for release of wheat to flour mills and fixing of wheat price. After cabinet approval, the wheat will be provided to flour mills at a price to be decided by it.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had ample wheat stocks and every step would be taken to stabilise the price of wheat in the market. A decision will be made to stabilise the flour price after reviewing every option, he added. The chief minister directed to take necessary steps to keep the prices of wheat and flour within the reach of the common man as the Punjab government had purchased record wheat during the current season. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, Director Food and DC Lahore attended the meeting.

BALOCHISTAN MINISTER: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Balochistan's Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters, including the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar stated that both the provinces would together move forward for development and prosperity. The people of Balochistan are hardworking and patriotic and the Punjab government will continue its cooperation for the development of Balochistan province, he added. Balochistan is very near to my heart and the development of Balochistan is, in fact, the progress of Pakistan. The heart of Punjab beats for every Pakistani and it will continue to fulfill the obligation of extending love to every province, he continued. The need for working collectively for national development has even more increased and Punjab will continue serving the brethren living in Balochistan province, he further said.

The CM added that restoration work of the monument of Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara had been started.

Meanwhile, the rest house and museum will also be built besides construction of connecting roads, he said. The CM said the locality of Satgarah would also be developed as a tourist spot and the Satgarah fort and the historic hydro-electric power station, designed by Sir Ganga Ram, would be of interest to the visitors. He said the sewerage system was also being developed in Satgarah village. He assured that the Punjab government would complete cardiology hospital, Rescue 1122 and other projects in Balochistan and complete support would be provided in this regard. He said the Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology had been established in DG Khan.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind thanked the Punjab government for restoration of the mausoleum of tribal Baloch chieftain adding that Usman Buzdar had won their hearts because Mir Chakar-e-Azam Rind also enjoyed a distinct status in the history of Punjab. Usman Buzdar has rendered valuable services to bring the people of both the provinces closer to each other, he said. The role being played by Usman Buzdar for promoting inter-provincial harmony is a valuable thing and we treat Punjab as our home and love it.

Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to visit Balochistan. He presented an album of photos of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar-e-Azem Rind to Yar Muhammad Rind, who was also briefed about the restoration work of the historic tomb by DG WCLA Kamran Lashari. Provincial Ministers Murad Raas and Yasir Humayun, as well as Secretary Information, were also present on this occasion.