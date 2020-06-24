Druggist held for selling injection on exorbitant rates

Rawalpindi: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab to take action against stockpiling and black-marketing of corona related medicines and medical equipment, the Rawalpindi administration, police and health department in a joint operation arrested a druggist for selling Actemra at exorbitant price.

Accused Shiraz Ahmed, who runs a medical store on College Road here, has been selling injections worth Rs55,000 for Rs150,000 to Rs325,000. A spokesman for the Punjab government said that the administration had arrested the man with evidence, taking advantage of the people's compulsion. The accused had agreed to provide an injection for Rs120,000 without any prescription. The Punjab government spokesman said that along with Shiraz Ahmed, other people involved in this heinous business would soon be caught by the law.

The administration is working to eradicate black marketing groups. The Punjab government spokesman said that no leniency would be shown to profiteers and hoarders. On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, indiscriminate crackdown on anti-national activities such as profiteering and hoarding is going on during the outbreak of Corona.