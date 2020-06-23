Allama Talib Johri laid to rest

KARACHI: A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral of renowned religious scholar and orator Allama Talib Johri, who died of cardiac arrest on early hours of Monday.

His funeral was held on Monday afternoon at the Shohdae Karbala Ground in Ancholi Society. The scholar was laid to rest at his library in Karachi’s New Rizvia Society. Johri was in critical condition for the past few days. He was admitted to a private hospital on June 10 over complaints of cardiovascular complications. Since then, he had been on a ventilator. He left behind three sons.

Talib Johri was born in August 1939 in Patna in India and received his early education from his father Maulana Mustafa Johri. In 1949, he migrated to Pakistan with his father. He received Islamic theology education for 10 years in Najaf, Iraq, under the guidance of Ayatullah al Uzma Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei. In 1965, he returned to Karachi. Johri served as the principal of Jamia Imamia seminary in Karachi. Later, he served as a teacher of Islamic Studies at the Government College, Nazimabad, Karachi, for five years.

Johri was respected widely for the spiritually-invigorating Muharram gatherings he hosted in Karachi's Nishtar Park. Muslims from all schools of thought would travel from far and wide to hear him speak. A master orator, Johri was also a prolific writer. He wrote several books, including detailed commentary on the Quran. He was also a historian, a philosopher and poet. Three compilations of his poetry were published during his lifetime. In his condolence message, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Allama Johri. The prime minister also commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the soul of the departed. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General QamarJaved Bajwa also expressed grief at the demise of Allama Johri. “May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen,” the COAS prayed.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, social worker Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa and other important leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over his demise.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffri, the Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen’s secretary-general, also expressed his grief. “His [Johri’s] scholarly work and speeches about Islam and Karbala will remain an asset for the upcoming generations,” he said in his message.