close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

Drugs seized

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dera police have claimed capturing a huge cache of Hashish and other drugs. A police handout said on Monday during the operation police also arrested 587 people allegedly involved in the illicit business. According to a handout, the police rounded up 587 alleged drug dealers after seizing 336.613 kg hashish, 20.431 kg heroin, 3.481 kg “ice”, 105.035 kg opium and 130 bottles of liquor.

Latest News

More From Peshawar