Drugs seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dera police have claimed capturing a huge cache of Hashish and other drugs. A police handout said on Monday during the operation police also arrested 587 people allegedly involved in the illicit business. According to a handout, the police rounded up 587 alleged drug dealers after seizing 336.613 kg hashish, 20.431 kg heroin, 3.481 kg “ice”, 105.035 kg opium and 130 bottles of liquor.