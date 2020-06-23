Drugs seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dera police have claimed capturing a huge cache of Hashish and other drugs. A police handout said on Monday during the operation police also arrested 587 people allegedly involved in the illicit business. According to a handout, the police rounded up 587 alleged drug dealers after seizing 336.613 kg hashish, 20.431 kg heroin, 3.481 kg “ice”, 105.035 kg opium and 130 bottles of liquor.