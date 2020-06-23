JUI-S terms Centre, KP budgets anti-poor

NOWSHERA: Terming the federal and provincial budgets disappointing and anti-people, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani on Monday said that no relief had been given to the poor by the government.

Speaking at a consultative meeting at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak near here, he said that people were facing the coronavirus, unemployment and price-hike at the same time but the government was unable to tackle the situation. Maulana Abdul Khaliq Hazarvi, Maulana Habibur Rahman Naqashbandi, Maualana Sher Muhammad Mughal, Maulana Mufti Ahmadyar Khan, Maulana Yousaf Shah and others attended the meeting through video link. The participants expressed profound grief over the death of Maulana Samiul Haq Shaheed’s close aides including Haji Bashir Ahmad Zargar, Khawaja Aziz Ahmad Behlvi, Maulana Shamsuddin Ansari, Mufti Muhammad Naeem, Maulana Abdur Rauf, Maulana Qari Taswarul Haq Madani and others and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The participants also praised the services of late Maulana Samiul Haq for Islam, Muslim Ummah and Pakistan. Maulana Haqqani, who is also deputy administrator of Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania and chairman Defence of Pakistan Council, suggested the government to focus on the problems being faced by the people and take practical steps for their solution. He asked the people to take coronavirus serious and observe the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to contain the spread of the fast-travelling viral disease in the country. Maulana Haqqani also said that it was the need of the hour to promote religious education at the seminaries and worship in the mosques under the SOPs as these were the only places to seek salvage from any epidemic.