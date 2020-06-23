PHF sends SOS to IPC Ministry to support players

ISLAMABAD: After failing to get a single penny as a normal or special grant from the federal government during the last three years, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has broken its silence, sending a SOS to the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), asking it to urgently help the active players who have no option but to stay at home amid COVID-19 threat.

The letter of request written to the Ministry urges the decision makers to help the PHF in looking after leading 150 players who have lost all the options to earn their livelihood by playing the game.

Since hockey is a contact sports, only better and safe environments can ensure the return of players to the clubs, departments and to the grounds. Those who were pursuing professional hockey around the world are also in dire need of financial support as nowhere in the world the clubs have started their professional leagues. Those playing for departments and provinces also need PHF financial backing.

PHF said the federation had not received any normal or special grant from the federal government for the last three years. “Whatever the PHF has been doing these years was to support its activities through other sources including sponsorship,” PHF said and added that no sponsorship can be attracted since the activities are at a standstill. In order to help players stay in good spirts till the return of better times, supporting them is a must, the letter says.

“Spectators have nothing to watch and players have no access to the grounds and competition. Thus there is a dire need to help this national sport to stand on its feet. These national players have brought laurels for the country in the past and they have all the potential to do it in future also,” PHF says.

The letter adds that many national players who are employed by departments are facing uncertain future. PHF was already under severe financial stress and Covid-19 pandemic had made the situation more worrisome, the PHF said and added that the current situation could lead to a slow death of the national game. “We are not able to help the jobless players, reactivate the hockey from grassroots” and maintain the Lahore and Karachi offices, the PHF said.