PUC demands OIC summit on Libya, Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has stressed to call summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on prevailing and challenging situation in Libya, Palestine, Kashmir and Yemen.

“Islamic world has been facing catastrophic situation owing to foreign interference in affairs of Muslim world specifically in Arab countries,” said PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashraf here on Sunday.

PUC chairman said that rising confrontation between Arab countries and Turkey is not good for Muslim Ummah, adding that endeavours on part of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and UAE to seek solution for Libya is positive sign; however some Arab countries are not supporting Kashmir stance as strongly as they should. “Kashmir and Palestine are burning issues of Muslim Ummah and they should be settled in accordance of the resolutions of UN and OIC,” he said.

Ashrafi also underlined that owing to differences within Muslim Ummah, the Muslim world has been witnessing instability and conspiracies are being coined to impose extremists and terrorists Organizations at Muslim world to make havoc in Muslim Ummah. He also said that after Afghan Jihad, all Jihadi movements were victimised on account of ideological differences, which resulted bloodshed inside Muslim Ummah. “All the Muslim countries should keep check on aids to extremists and terrorists Organisations,” said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, adding that Pakistan could have become like Syria and Iraq, if Pakistan had not a brave and strong army.